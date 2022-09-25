Kyle Busch Rumored to McLaren for Indy 500

This week’s episode: Kyle Busch is rumored to run for McLaren with Menards sponsorship in the Indy 500, team president Taylor Kiel steps down, Brian Barnhart steps in, more IndyCar silly season news and rumors, and a major change in funding for Indy Lights.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.