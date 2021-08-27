Kruse will not seek re-election in 2022

STATEHOUSE (WOWO): Indiana State Senator Dennis Kruse (R-Auburn) announced Friday that he will not seek re-election once his current term ends in 2022.

Kruse has served in the Indiana General Assembly since 1989, first with the House of Representatives from 1989 until 2004 and in the Senate from 2004 to now.

“Being able to serve my community for so many years has been an opportunity of a lifetime,” Kruse said. “I am thankful to God and for the people of Allen and DeKalb counties for putting their trust in me. I have decided to retire to spend more time with my wife and family, but as I go into my final session, I will continue to serve Senate District 14 to the best of my ability.”

Kruse served as Jackson Township Trustee in DeKalb County for seven and a half years before his time in the Statehouse.