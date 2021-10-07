Kruse survives COVID-prompted ICU stint, still opposes vaccine

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): An area lawmaker who spent ten days in intensive care due to COVID-19 and says he “probably would have died” if he waited any longer before going to a hospital is still firm on his opposition to the coronavirus vaccines.

Republican Senator Dennis Kruse of Auburn tells the Journal Gazette he won’t get the vaccine, doesn’t think it’s necessary, and added that he believes in “natural herd immunity,” and that people should let it “take its course and move on.”

More than 15,000 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 since March 2020. The State Department of Health says that the vast majority of both hospitalizations and deaths are happening in the unvaccinated.

The 75-year-old Kruse says his wife, who recently underwent treatment for bone cancer complications, also tested positive but had no symptoms.

Kruse says he plans to file a bill limiting employer vaccine mandates next session.