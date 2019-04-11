Kruse Museums and Expo Center to become Kruse Plaza

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): The Kruse Museums and Expo Center in Auburn is undergoing a rebrand.

Wednesday three local partners: John Kruse, Marlin Stutzman, and Jason Bontrager, announced the facilities will now be known as Kruze Plaza and will be pitched as DeKalb County’s premier event center.

Renovations are underway and should wrap up in August, with the Plaza set to boast two rental spaces over 20,000 square feet, three outdoor event spaces, and a number of smaller options.

It will also host tenants like Worldwide Auctioneers, Praxis Detailing, Perpetual Industries, Reppert School of Auctioneering and the J. Kruse Education Center.

A number of current tenants are also staying put, like the National Military History Center, Gallery 326 Antique Mall, Graceway Church, the International Monster Truck Hall of Fame, the Racing Museum and Carl Casper’s Star Cars.