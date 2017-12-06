Kroger recalls purified baby water after complaints of mold

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – The Kroger Company has recalled Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added 1 GAL (3.78 L) after receiving complaints about mold in the product.

The mold, identified as Talaromyces penicillium, has been found in the water, and may not be visible to the naked eye.

The products were sold at Kroger stores, including Food 4 Less, Jay C, Jay C Food Plus, Kroger, Kroger Marketplace, Owen’s, Payless Super Market and Ruler Stores in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

The recalled products are sold in clear containers with sell by dates from 4/26/2018 to 10/10/2018. The containers are labeled with the UPC Code 0 41260 37597 2 and the plant code 51-4140. The labels also state DISTRIBUTED BY THE KROGER CO, CINCINNATI, OHIO 45202.

If you bought this product, do not use it and return it to the store for a full refund. Drinking water contaminated with mold may affect infants who have HIV or other conditions that cause immune compromise.

For more information, contact the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) at 1-888-SAFE-FOOD.