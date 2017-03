FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Kroger officials are opening a new store location on the north side of town.

Kroger will invest $26 million in the new store and create about 300 full-and part-time jobs when it opens the new location at Dupont and Tonkel Roads.

The new facility will be a 100,000 square foot store. Although Fort Wayne Marketplace stores are a bit bigger, Kroger officials say this new project will be a significant investment.

The construction schedule is still being determined.