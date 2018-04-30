Kroger launches 26th annual Zoo Day campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 26th annual “Zoo Day” campaign is officially underway.

Each year, The Kroger Co. raises funds for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo by offering scannable, collectible stickers as an incentive for customer donations. The themed stickers are available in $1, $3 and $5 increments.

In 2017, the campaign raised $31,003 for the zoo.

Kroger will also donate a portion of its sales on Wednesday, May 16th. Customers who bring their May 16th receipts to the zoo on Saturday, May 19th, will receive free admission for one child with a paying adult.

The Zoo Day campaign has raised more than $1.8 million since it first began in 1993.