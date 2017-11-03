Kroger to host job fair next Tuesday, 150 positions available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Kroger Co.’s Central Division is hosting a job fair in Fort Wayne Tuesday, November 7.

The company is looking to fill more than 150 positions including E-Commerce Clerks, Bistro Clerks, Meat Cutters/Clerks, Cashiers, Utility Clerks, Grocery Overnight Clerks and more.

The job fair will be held at the Kroger Hiring Center, 4120 N. Clinton Street between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information on employment opportunities, visit jobs.kroger.com and enter your zip code to apply for positions at local stores.