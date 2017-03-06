Kroger to host job fair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):Kroger is currently hiring at all Fort Wayne store locations. There are more than 100 positions available. Some of the positions include: Online Shopping Clerks, Deli/Bistro Clerks, Meat Cutters/Clerks, Overnight Clerks, and more.

The job fair will be taking place, Wednesday, March 8, from 11 a.m., – 6 p.m., at their store located at 4120 North Clinton Street.

For more information on employment opportunities in your area, visit jobs.kroger.com then enter the zip code for your community.