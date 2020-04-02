Kroger employees to receive “hero bonus”

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Frontline employees at Kroger are getting a pay raise.

The company announced a “hero bonus” for workers in the frontlines of their grocery stores, as well as their supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees. The increase is a $2 premium added to their standard base pay rate for hours worked between March 29 and April 18.

That premium will be paid weekly to ensure they will have access to additional cash.

“Our associates have displayed the true actions of a hero, working tirelessly on the frontlines to ensure everyone has access to affordable, fresh food and essentials during this national emergency,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “The Hero Bonus is just one more way we continue to convey our thanks and gratitude not only to our existing associates but also to the more than 30,000 new hires who have joined in the past two weeks and those who will soon join the Kroger Family of Companies.”

On Tuesday, Kroger executives also said they are offering emergency paid leave for employees who are affected by the coronavirus, from those who are self-isolating with symptoms of the virus to those who have been diagnosed and placed in quarantine. There is also now $5-million available for workers who face hardship related to the outbreak and access to mental health services.