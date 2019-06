FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Kroger and its customers raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

Kroger spokesperson Eric Halvorson presented zoo officials with a donation of more than $80,000 Tuesday, all raised during the month of May.

During the 27th annual Zoo Day Campaign, Kroger customers alone donated $45,118, which exceeds the 2018 record.

In total, the campaign has raised $1,993,053 to support the zoo and its operations since the fundraiser began in 1993.