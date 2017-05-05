Kroger celebrates expansion of St. Joe Center store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A $17.4 million investment into a local Kroger, is allowing for the store’s expansion.

Friday, Kroger Central Division leaders will cut the ribbon to celebrate the expansion of the Kroger located at 6002 St. Joe Center Road. Company officials tell WOWO News, the investment and expansion will allow the store to provide greater selection and service in departments all over the store.

“This will allow us to provide an even greater variety of quality products, outstanding customer service, and new jobs for the City of Fort Wayne,” said Katie Wolfram, President of Kroger Central Division.

This new investment by The Kroger Co. is the latest in a series of Kroger construction projects around Fort Wayne in recent years.

The ribbon-cutting celebrations will also enable Kroger to recognize the longest-serving associate at each store. At the St. Joe Center store that is Chad Goss. “I am honored,” Wolfram said, “to celebrate his 44 years of service to Kroger. We appreciate his commitment to customer service and the example he provides to new associates.”