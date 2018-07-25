Kraft Heinz recalls Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Dip, could cause illness or death

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Kraft Heinz voluntarily recalled approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip due to signs of product separation, which can lead to potential health hazards.

The separation could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum (C. botulinum), a bacterium that could cause life-threatening illness or death.

The following symptoms can be related to the bacterium: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of muscles, abdominal distension and constipation are also common symptoms.

People experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.

So far, the company has not received any complaints or reports of illnesses related to the recall.

The product, Taco Bell Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, was sold in 15 oz. glass jars and include the following UPC Codes and Best When Used By dates:

Case Unit Best When Used By: 27 DEC 2018, 23 JAN 2019 UPC: 21000024490

Case Unit Best When Used By: 01 NOV 2018, 26 DEC 2018, 27 DEC 2018, 31 OCT 2018, 23 JAN 2019 UPC: 21000066900

Individual Package Best When Used By: 27 DEC 2018, 23 JAN 2019 UPC: 021000024490

Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it, and return it to the store of purchase for an exchange or a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact the company at 1-800-310-3704.