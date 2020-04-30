Kosciusko County Sheriff asking for help in identifying human remains found

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in identifying human remains that were found on April 2, 2020, off of State Road 13 near old Road 30, north of Pierceton.

Over the past few weeks, investigators have submitted evidence for analysis. Fingerprints and DNA samples failed to produce an identification in their respective databases. DNA analysis has confirmed that the remains are of a male. Additionally, investigators believe the male subject had black hair and was approximately 5’5”.

Two shirts were located with the body along with a bracelet. Police are asking for help from the public to possibly identify one or more of the items in order to make a positive identity of the victim.

The first shirt is a blue, size small Vans brand long sleeve shirt. The second is a sleeveless Maple Grove black jersey type shirt.

Investigators have located the original owner of the Maple Grove jersey, who advised he donated the jersey to Goodwill in 2016. Additional DNA genetic genealogy testing is currently in the process; however, results have been delayed due to COVID closures.

If you have information on a possible identity please contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.