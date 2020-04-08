Kosciusko County reports first COVID-19 related death

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County has had their first death related to the coronavirus.

County Health Officer Dr. Bill Remington made the announcement during the weekly press conference of city and county officials at Warsaw City Hall Wednesday morning. Remington said the person was a male in his 70s, who had been treated as a COVID-19 patient at Kosciusko Community Hospital.

No other information was given during the announcement.

The county also reported two additional positive cases from the coronavirus, bringing the county total up to 16.