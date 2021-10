KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Kosciusko County officials are searching for 51-year-old Donald Eugen Barley.

He is missing and was last seen at his home in Cromwell in early September.

Barley is five feet nine inches tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information, call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.