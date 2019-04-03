Kosciusko County fugitive could be in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a fugitive who might be in the Fort Wayne area now.

40-year-old Nicholas Scott Silvers has an active arrest warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.

The original charges Silvers was incarcerated on in the Kosciusko County Jail are fraud, theft, and criminal mischief. His last known destination was the Fort Wayne area.

Anyone with information on Silvers is urged to contact your local law enforcement or the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667.