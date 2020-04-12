Kosciusko County double fatality crash under investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A two vehicle crash near Winona Lake, Saturday afternoon left two people dead.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at about 4:45 at the intersection of Packerton Road and County Road 225 South, when a Pontiac Montana van, driven by 73 year old Beverly Flannery of Milford apparently drove into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 31 year old Karlee Rae Marshall and was struck broadside.

Both vehicles came to rest off of the road on the southwest side of the intersection. Flannery and her passenger, 78 year old Linda Musselman of Milford were declared dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner. Marshall was transported by air-ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital with arm and leg injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.