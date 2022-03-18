Kosciusko Co. inmate charged with drug trafficking

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An inmate in the Kosciusko County Jail has been charged with drug trafficking in connection to an inmate overdose.

Jail officers were notified of a medical emergency in one of the cellblocks on March 14. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent overdose. After using Narcan to revive the inmate, he then said that another inmate provided fentanyl to him. Officers identified the inmate as Franklin Dean Hibshman, Jr.

Hibshman is facing charges of dealing in a narcotic drug, trafficking with an inmate and possession of a narcotic drug. He has three unrelated pending felony cases of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. He was previously convicted of felony possession of a narcotic drug and methamphetamines’ in Elkhart County.

A powder was found during the cellblock search that was positively identified as fentanyl.