Komets trim five from roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets are inching closer to the magic number of 20 roster spots as this Friday’s season opener in Indianapolis approaches.

The team announced the releases of Forwards Chase Phelps and Jake Hauswirth, as well as Defensemen Oskari Halme and Mathieu Nadeau Tuesday. In addition, Forward Charley Graaskamp has been traded to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for cash considerations.

The roster now stands at 22 players, including 12 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The season opener is Friday night at 7:35pm against the Indy Fuel, while the home opener is set for October 20th at the Memorial Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Hear every game of the season on WOWO, 1190AM/107.5FM, as well as at the newly-redesigned Komets.com.