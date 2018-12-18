Komets to collect donations for VA Hospital food pantry this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets will be holding their annual Komets Kare Package food drive this weekend.

Fans attending the December 21st and 22nd games at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne are asked to bring a canned food donation, with all donations to be presented to the Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System food pantry.

Last year the effort brought in about $4,000 in canned goods for the food bank. Donations can be dropped off in the upper lobby on the way into the arena.

Clothing, blankets, and personal items like toothpaste and hygiene products will also be accepted.

The Komets host Kalamazoo on Friday, the 21st, and Toledo on the 22nd. You can hear Komet hockey all season long on WOWO.