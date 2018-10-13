Komets start season with 3-1 win over Indy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets ruined the Indy Fuel’s home opener with a 3-1 victory to open the 2018-19 ECHL Regular Season Friday night, as heard on WOWO.

The Komets were led by goals from Justin Hodgman, Taylor Crunk, and an empty-netter by Marco Roy with about a minute left in regulation to seal the victory. Goalie Zach Fucale had 28 saves, with Indy’s Quentin Shore scoring the Fuel’s only goal.

Crunk also got into a first-period fight with Indy’s Anthony Collins as well.

Phelix Martineau was a late addition to the Komets roster, coming from Laval in the AHL, but the Journal Gazette reports he didn’t make it in time to be part of the game’s lineup.

The Komets head to Cincinnati next to play the Cyclones on Saturday night. The game starts at 7:35 pm, and can be heard on WOWO, 1190AM/107.5 FM, as well as at Komets.com.