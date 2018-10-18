Komets make roster moves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets have added two new names to the team’s roster, and said goodbye to one of their own in the process.

The team announced Wednesday they have traded defenseman Jeff King to the Idaho Steelheads for the rights to forward Justin Kea. The 24-year-old skated 65 games with the Florida Everblades last season, scoring career highs of 18 goals, 23 assists and 41 points while capturing the ECHL regular season title before helping the Everblades reach the ECHL finals.

The Komets also signed defenseman Chris Rygus to the roster. The 24-year-old made his pro debut last year, skating three games with the Indy Fuel.

The Komets also placed forward Brandon Morley on waivers and announced that forward Jamie Schaafsma has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list. He was injured in Saturday’s game against Cincinnati by a hit from former Komet Brady Vail.

The Komets are in action in Kalamazoo tomorrow night, and then hold their home opener Saturday night. Listen to Komets Hockey all season long on WOWO.