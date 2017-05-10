Komets Jersey Auction raises $22,600 for local charities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets held their annual End-of-Season Party and Charity Auction Tuesday at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. The highest bid of the night was for Komet MVP Mike Cazzola’s #13 jersey at $1,600.

Bids of $1,500 each were made for captain Jamie Schaafsma’s #22 jersey and Shawn Szydlowski’s #19 for the second highest bid. Mike Embach’s #15 sweater snagged $1,400 for the third best bid of the night.

In addition, a 2017-18 Komets scrapbook kept by Fort Wayne fan Tina Mohr garnered a bid of $250 which will be donated specifically to juvenile diabetes.

A total of 22 Komet game jerseys and the special scrapbook combined for a grand total of $22,600 raised. Net proceeds from the jersey auction are to benefit local charities.

The team’s home opener for the 2017-18 season is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 against the Toledo Walleye. Season Tickets with Early Bird Pricing for the 66th anniversary season are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information, visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.