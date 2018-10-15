Komets fall to Cyclones

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets split their opening weekend, following a Friday night win in Indianapolis with a 5-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones in Cincinnati Saturday night.

The Komets had tied the score at 2 in the second period but fell behind after Spencer Dorowicz scored with a little more than nine minutes left in the period, and the Cyclones never looked back.

According to the Journal Gazette, 7,377 fans watched Dorowicz score again in the third period, then Arvin Atwal added an empty-netter with less than two minutes to go.

The Komets’ Taylor Crunk was given a major cross-checking penalty and charged with game misconduct for a small skirmish after time ran out when he took a shot at the Cyclones’ Adrian Carbonara. Crunk could face disciplinary action from the ECHL this week as a result.

Hear Komets Hockey all season long on WOWO, 1190AM/107.5FM. The Ks’ next game is Friday, October 19th at 7:30pm in Kalamazoo.