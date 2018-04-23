Komets eliminate Cincinnati, advance to round 2 vs Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets are headed to the Central division finals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Komets defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-2 Sunday in Cincinnati in game 5 of the Central Division Semifinals, eliminating the Cyclones 4 games to 1 in the best-of-seven first-round series. They’ll face the Toledo Walleye in the next round.

The Komets rallied from a 2-1 deficit with three unanswered goals late in the third period from Jason Binkley, Phelix Martineau and Cody Sol in a span of 6:11 to take the win and advance to the second round series for the fifth straight season. Fort Wayne Goaltender Michael Houser earned the win making 16 saves on 18 shots.

The Walleye eliminated the Indy Fuel in four straight games in its first-round series. Toledo will have home-ice advantage in the second-round best-of-seven series, which begins at Huntington Center in downtown Toledo Saturday, April 28th at 7:35pm. Game 2 of the series will happen the next day in Toledo at 5:15pm.

The series will shift to Fort Wayne for games 3 (Wednesday, May 2nd at 7:30pm) and 4 (Friday, May 4th at 8pm).

If necessary, game 5 will be held at Toledo, game 6 in Fort Wayne and game 7 at Toledo.