Komets’ backs against wall for game 6 vs. Colorado

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s do or die for the Fort Wayne Komets tonight.

After dropping games 4 and 5 in Fort Wayne, the Komets are in Loveland, Colorado for Game 6 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series with the Colorado Eagles, which they trail 3 games to 2.

There’s some hope, however, as home teams in the ECHL playoffs this year have only won about 44% of their games, and the Komets have been strong on the road this postseason.

If the Komets win tonight, they’ll still have to win a Game 7, also in Colorado, tomorrow night. Tonight’s game is at 9pm, and you can hear it at 1190AM/107.5FM and at WOWO.com.