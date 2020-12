FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The puck may drop at center ice for the Fort Wayne Komets this year after all.

ECHL and the Players association have given approval for the Fort Wayne Komets to begin play this season, starting in February. The K’s join the Toledo Walleye as two teams that will begin with a delayed start to the season.

The Komet organization has been working with the Allen County Health Department regarding restrictions which delayed the Komets from being able to start in January.