Komets announce complete 2018-19 season schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets will play their first three games of the 2018-2019 season on the road.

The team released their complete ECHL schedule Tuesday, and will play an even 36 games at home and 36 on the road, starting Oct. 12th at Indianapolis and completing the 26-week tour at home against Wheeling on Sunday, April 7th, 2019.

The Komets will open the home portion of their 67th consecutive season in Fort Wayne on Saturday, Oct. 20th against Kalamazoo. The team’s traditional Thanksgiving night and New Year’s Eve games return, both at home against Brampton, and two three-game road trips are planned to Rapid City and new expansion team St. John’s in Newfoundland. h.

The Komets will face Kalamazoo the most with 13 meetings, while they’ll face hated rival Toledo 11 times.

The Komets are home the most during December with nine dates. For the complete Komets 2018-19 schedule, click here. You can hear Komets games on 1190AM and 107.5FM.