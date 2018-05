Komets announce 2018-2019 home schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets will open their 2018-2019 regular season on Saturday, October 20th against the Kalamazoo Wings at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

30 of the team’s 36 home games will be weekend or holiday games, the team announced Monday. The Bob Chase Memorial Game returns on Thanksgiving night, and the busiest month at home will be December, with nine home games.

Single-game tickets go on sale in September, while Season tickets are currently available at the Komets office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. The full home schedule is below.

The Komets are in town this week to host games 3, 4, and 5 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Finals series against the Colorado Eagles. Game 3 is Wednesday night, game 4 is Friday, and Game 5 is Saturday.

OCTOBER

20 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

26 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:00PM ET

NOVEMBER

2 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:00PM ET

3 SATURDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

22 THURSDAY VS BRAMPTON 7:30PM ET

24 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET

30 FRIDAY VS TOLEDO 8:00PM ET

DECEMBER

8 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET

9 SUNDAY VS TULSA 5:00PM ET

14 FRIDAY VS WICHITA 8:00PM ET

15 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET

21 FRIDAY VS KALAMAZOO 8:00PM ET

22 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET

27 THURSDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

29 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET

31 MONDAY VS BRAMPTON 7:30PM ET

JANUARY

5 SATURDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET

12 SATURDAY VS UTAH 7:30PM ET

13 SUNDAY VS KALAMAZOO 5:00PM ET

16 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

18 FRIDAY VS INDY 8:00PM ET

FEBRUARY

2 SATURDAY VS RAPID CITY 7:30PM ET

15 FRIDAY VS ADIRONDACK 8:00PM ET

17 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:00PM ET

20 WEDNESDAY VS WICHITA 7:30PM ET

22 FRIDAY VS WICHITA 8:00PM ET

24 SUNDAY VS CINCINNATI 5:00PM ET

MARCH

6 WEDNESDAY VS WHEELING 7:30PM ET

9 SATURDAY VS TOLEDO 7:30PM ET

20 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

22 FRIDAY VS CINCINNATI 8:00PM ET

27 WEDNESDAY VS KALAMAZOO 7:30PM ET

30 SATURDAY VS KANSAS CITY 7:30PM ET

APRIL

3 WEDNESDAY VS INDY 7:30PM ET

6 SATURDAY VS CINCINNATI 7:30PM ET

7 SUNDAY VS WHEELING 5:00PM ET