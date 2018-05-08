Komets advance to third round of Kelly Cup Playoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Komets are advancing to round 3 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Beating heated rival Toledo 4-2 Tuesday night, the Komets got some measure of revenge against the Walleye, who had eliminated Fort Wayne from the playoffs last season. Goalie Michael Houser stopped 32 of 34 shots, and the Komets were helped on offense by goals from Shawn Szydlowski, Jason Binkley, Mason Baptista, and what would be the game-winning goal from Gabriel Desjardins.

The Walleye had goals from Zach Nastasiuk and Austen Brassard. Walleye goalie Pat Nagle – a former Komet – stopped 30 of 33 shots.

The Komets will face Colorado in the Western Conference Finals. Games 1 and 2 are in Colorado on May 12th and 13th respectively. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) will be in Fort Wayne.

Catch Komets playoff action all postseason long on WOWO.