Koenig Equipment sold to Redline

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A lawn and garden dealer with locations in Gas City and Huntington has been sold.

Koenig Equipment Indiana, which also has locations in Logansport and Rossville, has been sold to Redline Equipment. Redline CEO Zach Hetterick says they saw this as an “opportunity with a mature set of stores,” with plans to expand inventory of CASE and John Deere tractors, mowers, utility vehicles and more.

“The addition of these locations will also strengthen our current location in Topeka, Indiana,” Hetterick says.

Redline already owns seven agricultural stores in the area: one each in Indiana and Michigan, and five in Ohio. This deal will go into effect next month.