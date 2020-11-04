Kochert officially elected Williams County Sheriff

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Williams County Sheriff Tom Kochert got the official stamp of approval from voters yesterday.

Kochert was appointed to the post back in June after winning the Republican primary against two other opponents and took a landslide victory last night over write-in candidate Gary Mohre, whom Kochert replaced.

Mohre himself had been a temporary sheriff after Steve Towns resigned in March to avoid prosecution in a records-release case, according to the Defiance Crescent-News.