KKK flyers bearing local area code found in Dallas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Flyers recruiting for a hate group, bearing a local area code, are making the rounds again.

Last August there were reports of flyers recruiting for the KKK found all over the country, bearing a 260 area code and listing a private mailbox in Auburn as the headquarters of the Conferate White Knights.

Now our partners in news at ABC 21 report that it’s happening again, as flyers have been found outside homes in Dallas, TX with the same area code.

If you call the phone number on the flyer, it leads to a message promoting a “white patriotic organization” that seeks to secure “the existence” of the white race and a future for white children.

Police say they don’t believe the flyers were left to intimidate people, just recruit them.