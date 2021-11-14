Kirkwood Confirmed at Foyt

This week’s episode: Kyle Kirkwood is confirmed to drive the No. 14 car for A.J. Foyt Racing in 2022, looking at past results for the team since Takuma Sato’s win for Foyt in 2013, expectations for Kirkwood, Toyota comments on IndyCar, more rumors regarding a Juncos Hollinger-Carlin merger and a rumor on the future of Graham Rahal in IndyCar.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.



Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.