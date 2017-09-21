KIND bars recalled due to mislabeled packaging

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – KIND is recalling Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bars after the product failed to mention the inclusion of walnuts on the packaging.

The bars’ individual wrappers correctly identified walnuts on the label, but the ingredient was undeclared on the outer box.

Affected products include:

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-count box)

– Lot Code: BK16264A1

– Best Before Date: 12/20/2017

Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt (12-count box)

– Lot Code: BK16308A1

– Best Before Date:2/4/18

People who have an allergy or or sensitivity to walnuts should not consume the products. Customers with questions, or those who would like a replacement product or refund, should contact KIND at 1-855-884-5463, Option 1 or by email at customerservice@kindsnacks.com.