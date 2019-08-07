Kids in Indiana among “most underprivileged”

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana has a lot of progress left to make when it comes to taking better care of our kids.

A study on the states with the most underprivileged children, conducted by personal finance website WalletHub, found Indiana is the 9th worst state in the country.

The study considered 26 key factors such as poverty, food insecurity, and abuse. Indiana came in 2nd in the percentage of mistreated children, 4th in the percentage of kids in foster care, and 8th in infant mortality.

You can find the full study here.