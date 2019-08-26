Key witness appears in court, Underwood to stand trial Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Henry Underwood will stand trial Tuesday after a key witness in the case was taken into custody.

Underwood, 25, first appeared in court Friday for his pretrial hearing for the death of Terrance Miles, who was shot to death in May 2017.

Underwood is charged with murder, felony murder and attempted murder charges.

Last week, it was reported that the state might have to file a trial continuance, as a key witness in the case failed to show up for depositions on two separate occasions, and may be on the run.

The Journal Gazette reports the key witness, Natasha Moore, appeared in court Monday and was taken into custody. She was found in contempt of court.

Moore told the judge she received only one notice to appear for a deposition, and that she forgot about it.