Kettler Attends Indy Farm Expo, Talks Appointment to Governor’s Cabinet

On opening day, Tuesday, at the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler walked the show floor with Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch. Kettler said if you have questions about what happened in 2019 and what to expect in 2020, this is the place to be. From seed to machinery, this is where those questions can get answered.

“And I like the fact that we are focusing on the technology piece, because, as we all know, it’s in everything that we do. Whether it’s the data that we have, the equipment that we operate, the barns that we have for our livestock, technology is becoming more pervasive all the time,” said Kettler. “You can come to a show like this and not only see the future of what’s happening, but you can understand how to apply it into your daily operation.”

Kettler also spoke with Hoosier Ag Today about his recent appointment to Governor Eric Holcomb’s cabinet. He says this allows him the opportunity to speak directly and openly with other government agencies and the governor’s staff. Not that he couldn’t before, this just makes it a bit easier. He had the opportunity to present in July at the cabinet meeting about the hardships facing agriculture in 2019.

“Things like understanding we’re going to have a late harvest. How is that going to affect propane? How’s it going to affect the transportation of propane? At that meeting, we talked and brought up the mental stress that a year like this would add to what farmers were already doing. So, I was able to have a conversation with some folks on the mental health side about the importance of opportunities for improving mental health or making access for that. So, I think what it allows us to do is just have a more direct conversation and be able to share with people what’s happening in agriculture.”