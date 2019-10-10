Kentucky man electrocuted in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Kentucky man died Thursday after he was electrocuted while working on a utility pole.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of SR 120 near CR 25 E in Jamestown Township just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of a person being electrocuted. When officers arrived, a man was found partially in a hole in the ground at the base of a utility pole.

After NIPSCO made the area safe from live electrical wires, the victim was recovered and identified as Cody Griffin, 29, of Reed, Kentucky.

Police police Griffin was doing contract work on the utility pole at the time of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.