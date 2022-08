KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an address on Glory Ave. in Kendallville on a report of a woman shot with an arrow.

On arrival, officers located a female victim in the garage of the home suffering from a wound to her lower back after being struck with an arrow.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was reported to be in stable condition. No other information was made available. The incident remains under investigation.