KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): The Kendallville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with information on a house fire that may be an arson case.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2100 block of Del Norte at around 2:40 a.m. Monday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The family was inside, but was able to escape without injury.

If you have any information, call 260-357-0654.