Kendallville man arrested for vandalism

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): A Kendallville man was arrested after police say he vandalized dozens of vehicles and several street signs and buildings.

Kendallville Police say they were called to the 400 block of North Main Street just before 4 a.m. on Sunday after reports of people inside an SUV spraying paint from inside the car. The Journal Gazette reports one of the three men inside the car was spraying paint from the back of the car using squirt guns.

Police say damage was done to 44 vehicles, four street signs and three buildings by using a squirt gun with orange paint.

Mark Keene II was charged with criminal mischief and is held in the Noble County Jail. Charges for the two other people are still pending.