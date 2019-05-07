Kendallville man arrested after 6-hour standoff

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Kendallville have arrested a man after a standoff that lasted 6 hours.

It started when police responded to a call for a welfare check at about 7:30pm yesterday near the intersection of Riley and Dowling Streets.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that’s when the man pulled out a gun and barricaded himself inside the home, at one point firing shots at police.

The Indiana State Police’s SWAT team was called in ann eventually got the man to come outside, where he was arrested.

Charges were not immediately announced.