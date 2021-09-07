Keesling announces run for Indiana Treasurer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling announced on Tuesday that she will seek the Republican nomination for Indiana State Treasurer in 2022.

Keesling was first elected as City Clerk in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. Prior to her election as City Clerk, Lana Keesling was the Chief Financial Officer of a large company managing finance, information technology, and human resources, and she was a small business owner for ten years.

“We don’t need big government solutions to improve the lives of Hoosiers,” said Keesling. “We need qualified, conservative checks on politicians to do the work and connect people to opportunity.”

Lana Keesling is Vice Chair of the Allen County Republican Party, Past President of the Allen County Republican Women’s Group and a member of the Downtown GOP Club. She was endorsed by Right to Life of Northeast Indiana in her two campaigns for City Clerk. Keesling is also a graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service program.