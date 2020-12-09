Keeping Your Job May Require A COVID-19 Vaccine

As various vaccines are expected to roll out in the near future to combat COVID-19, one controversial issue beginning to rear its ugly head is that some employers may mandate employees to get the vaccine at the expense of their job if they refuse to get it.

Kayla weighed in on the slippery slope during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” as well as a recap from the COVID-19 Summit.

