FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Utilities is asking Fort Wayne residents to check neighborhood storm drains for leaves, trash and other debris.

The weather forecast is calling for heavy rains over the next few days, and if drains are covered with debris, channels can reach capacity quickly and cause flash flooding.

Residents should check for debris and remove the waste from the area.

Do not leave the debris in the street as heavy rain will push it back into the drain.