KC-135R Stratotankers temporarily moving to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Due to a $60 million runway project, KC-135R Stratotankers will operate primarily out of the Fort Wayne International Airport.

The planes started arriving in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. A release says that Grissom planners have worked with airport staff and the 122nd Fighter Wing to ensure a smooth transition. The runway project is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall.

The planes will operate out of Fort Wayne during the early stages of the repair, before transitioning to Wright-Patterson AFB, once their own runway repair project is finished.

The 434th Air Refueling Wing is the largest KC-135R Stratotanker wing in the Air Force Reserve Command.

The Air Force describes the KC-135R as providing, “the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in the role for more than 60 years.”