Karen Kataline on the Coronavirus and Selective Outrage

By
Caleb Hatch
-

Commentator, columnist & talk show host Karen Kataline joins to discuss the coronavirus and selective outrage.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here