Kanaan, NTT to McLaren and Indy NXT

This week’s episode: We return to discuss Tony Kanaan and NTT Data moving from Chip Ganassi Racing to Arrow McLaren SP, Indy Lights is renamed Indy NXT, Roger Penske wants more ovals, a new track being built near Knoxville wants an IndyCar race and Colton Herta gets an extension with Andretti Autosport to make him the highest-paid driver in the series.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
